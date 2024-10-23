Digital Life Certificate: Govt To Do Month-Long Campaign To Promote Pensioners Online Document Submission

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will conduct nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign 3.0 from 1 November to 30 November 2024.

Pensioners have to submit Life Certificate every year in the month of November for continuation of pension.

DoPPW will be conducting the 3rd Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate campaign which will be held in 800 cities/ Districts across India from November 1-30, 2024. The department has notified the guidelines through O.M. dated 9th August, 2024.

The Campaign will be held in collaboration with Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, CGDA, DoT, Railways, UIDAI & MeitY with the aim of touching all the pensioners in remotest corners of the country.

The DLC Campaign 2.0 was held at 597 locations in 100 cities in November, 2023 under which a total of 1.47 crore DLCs were generated, of which, 45.46 lakh were of Central Government Pensioners. 25.41 lakh DLCs were generated using Face Authentication technique and more than 30,500 pensioners above 90 years of age availed the benefit of DLCs.

The preparatory phase for the forthcoming campaign has been commenced by holding extensive outreach meetings with all stakeholders. Dedicated DLC portal has been created with mapping of 800 Districts, 1900 camp locations and 1000 nodal officers. Trainings have been scheduled in a phased manner for all nodal officers.

IPPB will be holding Camps at 785 districts through its vast network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks. IPPB provides doorstep DLC services. This facility will be available to all the categories of Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in different bank.In order to avail “Doorstep service for submission of DLC” through IPPB, pensioners can get detailed information on ippbonline.com. All postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks are well equipped with mobile phones which will be used for DLC generation through Finger biometric & Face Authentication techniques.

19 Pension Disbursing Banks will also hold camps at 150 cities at more than 750 locations. Visits will be made to the homes/hospitals for aged/disabled/sick pensioners, thus affording them the ease of digitally submitting life certificates.These steps are aimed at ensuring that all pensioners benefit from the Campaign and is particularly helpful to the super senior pensioners.

57 Pension Welfare Associations, registered with DoPPW, will play a crucial role in the campaign by organizing camps and also mobilizing pensioners for the camps which will be held by IPPB and Pension Disbursing Banks.

This year the focus will be on promoting Face Authentication Technology. MeitY and UIDAI will provide full technical support during this Campaign. Face Auth has been made more seamless and convenient for the elderly Pensioners.

DD, AIR and PIB teams are fully geared up to provide full support to this campaign for Audio, Visual and Print publicity. Outreach efforts will be further complemented by SMSs, tweets (#DLCCampaign3), Jingles and Short films to spread awareness about the campaign.

This will be the largest ever digital empowerment campaign and seeks toachieve maximum outreach to all the categories of the Pensioners.