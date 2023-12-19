DNA Exclusive: This Health Insurance News Will Bring Smile To Your Face

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain will analyse the proposed transformation in the health insurance sector. In today's time, insurance, be it life insurance or health insurance, is essential for everyone. Since the COVID pandemic, awareness about health insurance has increased among people. The cost of new diseases and their treatment puts a strain on even well-off families. That's why now both the central government and many state governments provide health insurance at different levels for the public.

In India, there are 24 life insurance companies and 34 general insurance companies operating, offering various services. While the kin of the deceased gets claim amounts in health insurance, when a person or their family has health insurance, the company covering health insurance bears the expenses of their medical treatment when they fall ill.

In the coming times, you will only receive Cashless Medical services in every hospital. The system of Reimbursement Claims is soon going to be abolished. IRDAI and the General Insurance Council have held several rounds of meetings on the issue of cashless treatment. After the meetings, the decision was made that starting next year, a scheme called Unified Hospital Network will be launched in India.

Under this, if a person has Health Insurance from any company, they can get treatment through a Cashless Plan in any hospital certified by NABH. This means that regardless of the Health Insurance company you have, you can avail of Cashless treatment in any panel or non-panel hospital. In the next few days, IRDAI and GIC will jointly issue an official notification related to this.