EPFO pensioners alert! Now submit Life Certificate at any time of the year --Here is how to do it online
EPFO took to twitter to announce, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."
- Submit life certificate any time during year.
- It will be valid for one year.
- EPFO took to twitter to announce.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS’95 pensioners can now submit life certificate at any time during the year, which will be valid for one year.
EPFO took to twitter to announce, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."
EPS’95 पेंशनभोक्ता अब किसी भी समय जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा कर सकते हैं जो जमा करने की तारीख से 1 वर्ष के लिए वैध होगा।#EPFO #Pension #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/EsAW2X2oCL — EPFO (@socialepfo) August 28, 2022
Life Certificate can be also submitted digitally using the following methods:
Pension disbursing bank
IPPB/Indian Post Office/Postman
UMANG App
Nearest EPFO Office
You will need the following documents to submit Life Certificate digitally
PPO Number
Aadhaar Number
Bank Account Details
Mobile Number Linked with Aadhaar
Live Tv
More Stories