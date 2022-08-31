NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
LIFE CERTIFICATE

EPFO pensioners alert! Now submit Life Certificate at any time of the year --Here is how to do it online

EPFO took to twitter to announce, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Submit life certificate any time during year.
  • It will be valid for one year.
  • EPFO took to twitter to announce.

Trending Photos

EPFO pensioners alert! Now submit Life Certificate at any time of the year --Here is how to do it online

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS’95 pensioners can now submit life certificate at any time during the year, which will be valid for one year.

EPFO took to twitter to announce, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

Life Certificate can be also submitted digitally using the following methods:

 

Pension disbursing bank

IPPB/Indian Post Office/Postman

UMANG App

Nearest EPFO Office

You will need the following documents to submit Life Certificate digitally

PPO Number

Aadhaar Number

Bank Account Details

Mobile Number Linked with Aadhaar

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media