New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS’95 pensioners can now submit life certificate at any time during the year, which will be valid for one year.

EPFO took to twitter to announce, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

Life Certificate can be also submitted digitally using the following methods:

Pension disbursing bank

IPPB/Indian Post Office/Postman

UMANG App

Nearest EPFO Office

You will need the following documents to submit Life Certificate digitally

PPO Number

Aadhaar Number

Bank Account Details

Mobile Number Linked with Aadhaar