New Delhi: Gold price today (June 5, 2022) decreased marginally after a slight increase in the past few days. The new rate of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 350 per 10 grams to Rs 47,750 from Rs 48,100 on Saturday (June 4). On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold dropped Rs 370 to Rs Rs 52,100 from Rs 52,470. However, customers should note that the gold prices mentioned above don’t include GST, TCS, and other levies such as making charges. Jewellers ask customers to pay the charges in addition to the worth of gold used in the making of jewellery. Also Read: Apple may announce new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, but should you buy it?

Meanwhile, the trading of Standard gold [99.5 purity] closed at Rs 52,860 per 10 gram on June 4 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the ornament gold price closed at Rs 4916 per gram in the city yesterday. The bullion market is yet to open today as of the writing of this article. Also Read: Aadhaar Card holders Alert! Follow THESE security tips to prevent Aadhaar from being misused

22-carat Gold Price in Indian Cities

Chennai : Rs 47,750

Mumbai : Rs 47,750

Delhi : Rs 47,750

Kolkata : Rs 47,750

Bangalore : Rs 47,750

Hyderabad : Rs 47,750

Kerala : Rs 47,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,780

Jaipur : Rs 47,900

Lucknow : Rs 47,900

Patna : Rs 47,800

Chandigarh : Rs 47,900

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,750

Purity of Gold

Before buying gold, customers should understand how pure the yellow metal depending on the carat unit. The 24-carat gold is 99.9 per cent pure while the 23-carat gold is 95.8 per cent. On the other hand, the 22-carat is 91.6 per cent gold and the 18-carat has 75% gold. Also Read:

(Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)