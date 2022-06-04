Apple may announce new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, but should you buy it?

New Delhi: Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, according to rumours. Mark German, a well-known reporter, has stated on many occasions that Apple is planning a new MacBook Air for its developer conference. Another set of reports stated that Apple would release new colours for the MacBook Air, however Gurman clarified that while the MacBook Air could be introduced during the event, the chances of Apple releasing new colours are slim.

"The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air arriving in a variety of " many hues" is perhaps overblown," Gurman tweeted regarding the new MacBook Air. It's now available in space grey, silver, and gold. I wouldn't anticipate anything more than those colours, including my favourite iMac colour (albeit the new gold will be more champagne-like).

The only reason why Apple might not launch the MacBook Air at the WWDC, according to German. "The only way it doesn't is if the China plant shutdowns created such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn't make sense to announce it on Monday," he added.

Several rumours and leaks have hinted that Apple may ultimately update the MacBook Air's design. The upcoming MacBook Air, for example, is slated to ditch the LCD in favour of a MiniLED panel. It will remain the lightest Mac model in Apple's portfolio.

According to speculations, the next MacBook Air may also include an enhanced FaceTime HD camera with 1080p resolution. 720p HD cameras are available on the current MacBook Air models.

The all-new chipset is believed to be one of the primary changes in the upcoming MacBook Air. Apple is anticipated to unveil the M2 processor, which will succeed the company's highly successful M1 chip. In terms of performance, the new chip will be faster and more efficient.