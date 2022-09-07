New Delhi: If you are planning to buy gold, then today is a perfect day to buy it. You have to spend less money today to purchase it. Gold and Silver prices in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) have seen the downfall on Wednesday. Moreover, the fall of Gold price has also been seen on Indian Bullion and Jewellers association.

How much gold becomes cheaper?

According to Indian Bullion & Jewellers association, the price of gold slid by Rs 339 to reach Rs 50,422 on 7 September. Similarly, Gold has fallen by Rs 256 on MCX to Rs 50025 per 10 grams.

Silver has become cheaper too

Silver has seen a fall today. The price has come down to Rs 53000. Moreover, it comes down to Rs 52,816 per Kg in the bullion market. At the same time, there has been a slight decline of Rs 82 in the prices of silver on the Multi Commodity Exchange. After this the price of silver came down to Rs 53,064.

Check Hallmark before buying gold

If you are also going to buy gold in the market, then buy gold only after seeing the hallmark. You can also use the government app to check the purity of gold. Through the 'BIS Care app', you can check the purity of gold whether it is real or fake. Apart from this, you can also complain through this app.

Check gold and silver prices at your home

You can also check the price of gold sitting at your home. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, you can check the price by just giving a missed call to the number 8955664433. Your message will come on the same number from which you message.