State Bank of India

Here's why searching SBI customer care number on Google could be dangerous

The State Bank of India has advised the customers to refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. 

Here&#039;s why searching SBI customer care number on Google could be dangerous

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has sent caution message to its millions of customers against fraudulent customer care numbers. 

Explaining its position on on the same, SBI has tweeted how searching customer care numbers on Google can be dangerous for the customers instead. The bank has advised the customers to refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. 

"Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers. Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone," SBI tweeted.

The bank has time and again reiterated that SBI or its employees will never ask for sensitive information such as account numbers, debit card details, internet banking credentials, or OTP. The bank also advised customers several times not to click on third party links. 

A couple of days ago the bank also talked about 4 things for customer safety

1. Do not click on attachments/links recieved in SMS/emails from unknown sources

2. Do not download any mobile app based on telephone calls/emails from unknown sources.

3. Do not share sensitive details like Aadhaar number, date of birth, mobile number, debit card number, PIN, CVV, Internet banking userid/password, OTP.

4. Bank never sends links to update KYC.

