SBI KYC Fraud alert! Never click on THIS link, warns State Bank of India

New Delhi: A lot of online fraud has been on the rise lately, one such being the KYC (know your customer) fraud that targets vulnerable banking customers.

Bringing KYC Fraud to light, India’s largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that customers should exercise immense caution while carrying out their banking activities.

“The reality of #KYCFraud has proliferated across the country. The target is sent a text message asking to update their KYC by clicking on a link by someone acting as a bank/company representative. Report such scams at http://cybercrime.gov.in,” SBI has tweeted.

The reality of #KYCFraud has proliferated across the country. The target is sent a text message asking to update their KYC by clicking on a link by someone acting as a bank/company representative. Report such scams at https://t.co/3Dh42ifaDJ#StateBankOfIndia #CyberCrimeAlert pic.twitter.com/cRydhDQ39H — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 10, 2021

What is the modus operandi for KYC Fraud?

Usually bank customers receive SMS in their mobile phone that states –Dear customer your SBI Bank account has been suspended for KYC –and is followed by a random link. It further alarms the SBI customer that incase the latter fails to update the KYC with the link, then his/her account will be blocked.

SBI has warned the customers to not fall prey to any such SMS fraud.

Here are 4 thins that SBI has mentioned for customer safety

1. Do not click on attachments/links recieved in SMS/emails from unknown sources

2. Do not download any mobile app based on telephone calls/emails from unknown sources.

3. Do not share sensitive details like Aadhaar number, date of birth, mobile number, debit card number, PIN, CVV, Internet banking userid/password, OTP.

4. Bank never sends links to update KYC.

