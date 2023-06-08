IRCTC’s Travel Insurance Policy: Insure Your Train Travel For Just 35 Paise

Traveling by train is a common occurrence for many people in India, be it for a vacation or business trip. With Indian Railways being the largest rail network in Asia and the second largest in the world, it has become a reliable and affordable mode of transportation for passengers from various backgrounds and classes. However, along with its benefits, there are also drawbacks such as unexpected delays and accidents. The recent Odisha train accident serves as a tragic reminder of how such incidents can result in the loss of hundreds of lives and leave many others injured.

In response to such unfortunate events, the government has taken action to compensate the victims and their families. Additionally, passengers have the option to avail themselves of the IRCTC travel insurance policy.

This insurance policy, available at a minimal premium of just 35 paise, offers uniform coverage to all classes of passengers, with a sum insured of up to Rs 10 lakhs in case of death or permanent disabilities.

While selecting the insurance option is not mandatory for every passenger during ticket booking, it is still a worthy consideration for times of need. By opting for this insurance policy, passengers can have peace of mind knowing that they have an additional layer of protection. To learn more about the details of IRCTC's travel insurance policy, continue reading below.

What is the premium for IRCTC's travel insurance policy?

According to IRCTC, the travel insurance policy will need a premium of 35 paise per passenger, inclusive of all taxes.

What benefits do passengers receive in case of death?

If the insured passenger suffers an accidental physical injury while traveling that results in death within 12 months from the date of the accident or untoward incident, they will receive 100% of the sum insured, which is Rs 10,00,000.

What benefits do passengers receive in case of permanent total disability?

If the insured passenger suffers an accidental physical injury while traveling that results in permanent total disability within 12 months from the date of the accident or untoward incident, they will receive 100% of the sum insured, which is Rs 10,00,000.

What benefits do passengers receive in case of permanent partial disability?

If the insured passenger suffers an accidental physical injury while traveling that results in permanent partial disability within 12 months from the date of the accident or untoward incident, they will receive 75% of the sum insured, which is Rs 7,50,000. However, the amount may vary in different cases.

What benefits do passengers receive for hospitalisation expenses?

In case the insured passenger requires hospitalization for injuries, they will be eligible to receive up to Rs 2,00,000 for hospitalization and medical treatment.

What benefits do passengers receive for the transportation of mortal remains?

If the insured passenger dies due to certain conditions directly related to any accident or untoward incidents while traveling, the insurance company will pay an amount of up to Rs 10,000 for the transportation of their mortal remains to their residence or the cremation ground.