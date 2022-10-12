Is your Aadhaar Card more than 10 years old? You need to check this BIG UIDAI Update

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has urged that people who had got their Aadhaar card made 10 years ago should update their details. UIDAI has requested such people to update their documents related to their identity proof and address proof.

A release shared by the Ministry of Electronics and IT said, "During the last ten (10) years, Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity of the individual. Aadhaar number is being used to avail benefits of various government schemes and services. In order to avail these schemes and services, the general public has to keep the Aadhar data updated with the latest personal details so that there is no inconvenience in Aadhar authentication/verification."

Such persons who had got their Aadhaar made '10' years ago and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are requested to get the documents updated, the release further added.

It may be noted that UIDAI provides the facility of document update to the Aadhaar number holders with the prescribed fee, through which the Aadhaar number holder can update the Proof of Personal Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents in the Aadhaar data.

This facility can be accessed both online and offline. It can be availed online through My Aadhaar Portal ( https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ ) or residents can also visit any nearest Enrollment Center to avail the same.