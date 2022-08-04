New Delhi: People willing to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electoral roll can do so from Monday by filling a new Form 6B, an official said.



The Election Commission has introduced a new form --Form 6B -- using which people willing to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electoral roll can do so manually. However, the EC says that furnishing of Aadhaar number is purely voluntary.

The new form has been introduced with effect from August 1 for collecting Aadhaar number of existing electors to authenticate the entries in the electoral rolls and thus make it absolutely error-free, said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi

An elector can submit his/her Aadhaar number through both online and offline methods. Every person whose name is listed in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number to the electoral registration officer in Form 6B.

Meanwhile, you an also follow the online process to link your Aadhaar with voter ID.



- Visit the election commission website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

- Login to the portal (you will be asked to log in using either your mobile number, email id, voter id number

- You will be required to provide your state, district and other personal details –name, date of birth and father’s name

- Click on the search button

- If entered correctly, your details will match government's database and will be displayed on the screen

- Click ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen

- A pop-up page will appear

- You will be asked to fill in the name that appears on your Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address.

- Hit the submit button. Also, don’t forget to cross check the details you have provided.

- Now, a message will appear on the screen stating that the application has been registered successfully.