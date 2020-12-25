ITR filing for FY 2019-20: Know how to do income tax return verification through ATM

New Delhi: With just seven days remaining for you to file your income tax returns (ITR), you must not wait till the last moment. Early and timely filing of income tax return will not only give you peace of mind, it will also prevent last moment rush.

At a time when tax payers are all set to complete the annual ritual of filing their income tax returns, they must not forget the next step that comes after ITR filing --which is verification of ITR.

In order to make e-verification process easier, the Income Tax department has operationalised new e-filing system, that allows online verification of a person's ITR by using either the Aadhaar number, internet banking, ATM or email. The e-verification of ITR measures completely eliminates the need of sending the paper acknowledgment called ITR-V through post to the Bengaluru based CPC.

Here is how to do ITR Verification through Bank ATM

Those looking to avail the option to do ITR Verification through Bank ATM will have to visit their nearest ATM branch.



Now insert the ATM card into the ATM machine and type the PIN number.



The option ‘Pin for e-filing’ will be seen.



Click to generate a code which will be received on the customer's registered mobile number.



This code will be valid for 72 hours.



Now, go to the Income Tax Department official website.



Click ‘My Account’ option.



Now click on the 'E-Verification' option and put the code that you got on your mobile number.



Voila! You are done.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had extended the due date of filing all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 to December 31, hence there are just 7 days remaining for you to file your income tax.

Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21). You can very easily file your ITR return by heading to income tax official website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.