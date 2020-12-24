ITR filing for FY 2019-20: Just 8 days left; keep these 5 documents ready before heading to e-filing portal

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had extended the due date of filing all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 to December 31, hence there are just 8 days remaining for you to file your income tax.

Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21). You can very easily file your ITR return by heading to income tax official website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

However, before you head on to the efiling website, you must keep these 5 documents handy. Check out these 5 documents

1. PAN Card

2. Aadhaar card number

3. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

4. Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.

Though you might be in a lot of hurry to file your ITR before the extended deadline ends, you must excersise caution while doing so. Once you are ready with all the above documents, you can file your ITR online.

To file your I-T return online you need to follow the steps mentioned below: