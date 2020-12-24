हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITR filing FY 2019-20

ITR filing for FY 2019-20: Just 8 days left; keep these 5 documents ready before heading to e-filing portal

Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21).

ITR filing for FY 2019-20: Just 8 days left; keep these 5 documents ready before heading to e-filing portal

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had extended the due date of filing all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 to December 31, hence there are just 8 days remaining for you to file your income tax.

Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21). You can very easily file your ITR return by heading to income tax official website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Also read: 10 options to save income tax other than 80C

However, before you head on to the efiling website, you must keep these 5 documents handy. Check out these 5 documents

1. PAN Card

2. Aadhaar card number

3. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

4. Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.

Though you might be in a lot of hurry to file your ITR before the extended deadline ends, you must excersise caution while doing so. Once you are ready with all the above documents, you can file your ITR online.

To file your I-T return online you need to follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the I-T Department’s website, www.incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in, and register yourself with your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
     
  • Your PAN will also be your user ID. 
     
  • After you have successfully registered, find the download menu option.
  •  
  • Now click on e-filling AY 2020-21 and download the ITR-1’s (Sahaj) return preparation software.
     
  • Be mindful, ITR-1’s Sahaj return are for the salaried person, own property, earn interest income or are a pensioner.
     
  • Now using detail given in your Form 16, fill them out in the Return Preparation Software you downloaded.
     
  • Now you can calculate your tax payable by using the “Calculate Tax” tab.
     
  • Pay your tax and enter the challan details in the tax return. 
     
  • Click on the validate icon to confirm your details entered. Now create an XML file, which gets automatically saved on your computer.
     
  • Select the “Submit Return” tab and upload the XML file after selecting the “AY 2020-2021” and the relevant form.
     
  • If you have a “digital signature” (DS) now is the time to use it. 
     
  • You will be asked if you wish to verify or sign the file. Select either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.
     
  • A message will come stating that the process has been completed and that you have successfully filed your income tax return. 

 

