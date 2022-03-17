LIC offering Kanyadan Policy for your girl child? Know the truth behind this

New Delhi: Several media outlets have been reporting about LIC Kanyadan Policy for the girl child. The reports mentioned that LIC Kanyadan Policy also gives death benefit in case of an unfortunate event of the demise of the policy-holder or the initiator.

Busting the fake news, state-owned life insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has tweeted an important notice regarding this. LIC said that there is some inaccurate and misleading information on the online/digital platforms stating that LIC is offering a 'Kanyadan Policy'.

The insurance behemoth said, "LIC would like to officially clarify that there is no such policy being offered by us. Our list of products can be accessed from https://licindia.in".

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of interest among investors in the initial public offer (IPO) of LIC. The Centre, in February, had filed draft papers with capital market regulator SEBI for selling 5 per cent stake in insurance behemoth LIC through an initial public offering. The IPO is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) by the Government of India and no fresh issue of shares by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

