Budget LIVE Updates | New Income Tax Slabs 2024-25: Will FM Sitharaman Sprinkle Sops On Common Man?

New Delhi: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Interim Budget 2023 in Parliament on Thursday (February 1), all eyes are set on her announcement on whether or not she will offer any relief to the salaried class.

This being an Interim Budget, FM might not have too much to offer however it is expected that her announcements will be an amalgamation of measures for the economy, farmers and women.

In the last Budget (Budget 2023), FM Sitharaman announced big sop for individual Tax payers. On the Personal Income Tax front, FM has raised the income tax slab for tax payers. As per the the new tax rates from 0 to Rs 3 lakhs - individual tax payer will not have to pay any tax, for Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5% tax will be levied, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10% tax will be levied, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15% tax will be levied, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% tax will be levied and above 15 Lakhs - 30% tax will be levied, said the FM

"I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs," FM added

"Currently, those with an income of Rs 5 lakhs do not pay any income tax and I proposed to increase the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime," FM Sitharaman presenting her Budget speech said.

With pressure for populist measures off after recent emphatic wins in three states, she is expected to stick to being fiscally prudent while sprinkling sops on sectors like agriculture and engines of the economy that would create jobs and boost consumption.

Amidst expectations for populist measures and that of being fiscally prudent, FM Sitharaman has a tightrope-walk ahead. Will she sprinkle sops on sectors like agriculture, common tax payers?

