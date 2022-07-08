New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman fell victim to online fraud after a fraudster siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 from her through an online portal, police said on Friday. The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said.

The victim, who stays at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority's (SRA) building, is an executive assistant in a petrolium company, he said.

"Recently she got a call from her senior that he wanted to sell furniture worth Rs 21,000 on an online platform. Accordingly, she registered on an online portal for the sale of the goods. Soon, a cyber fraudster approached her and showed interest in purchasing the furniture," he said.

On the pretext of making a payment to her, the accused got an access of her bank details and took away Rs 3.77 lakh from her account, he said.

After losing money to cyber fraudster, the victim complained to the police against the unidentified person, he said.

The accused has been booked for cheating and cyber fraud and a probe is underway, he said.