7th Pay Commission

Pay Commission salary update: Announcement of new pay scale, bumper salary increase for employees

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently announced 31 percent dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees. The announcement was made at the Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day function in Solan town.

New Delhi: At a time when several state governments are announcing hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) Himachal Pradesh too seemed high on spirits for the state government employees.

The Chief Minister said: "My government had recently announced new pay scale, which will benefit 2,25,000 employees while putting a monetary burden of Rs 6,000 crore to the state exchequer." (Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees to get Rs 2 lakh as 18-months DA arrears at one go?)

"It has been brought to my notice that some anomalies existed in the new scale, which will deny some employees gain the optimum benefits. So apart from the two options (provided under the new scale), I announce another one so that no employee is bereft of the gains of the new pay scale."

"Also, if any section of employees is unable to reap the benefits of the new pay scale, we can take a decision to re-think on it."

The Chief Minister also announced that 1,75,000 pensioners will be granted pension on the Punjab pattern which will put a monetary burden of Rs 2,000 crore on the state exchequer.

"My government had recently announced 28 per cent DA on the new pay scale and today I announce 31 per cent DA for the state government employees, which will put a monetary burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer annually."

7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance hike

It may be recalled that in October last year, the Union Cabinet has approved a 3 percent dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike. The decision is aimed at benefiting over 47.14 lakh Central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. The increase of 3 percent dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike is over the existing rate of 28 percent of the basic pay/pension, costing the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum.

With IANS Inputs

