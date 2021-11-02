7th Pay Commission DA hike update! Variable Dearness Allowance hiked for 1.5 crore central sphere workers, check details of revised wages here

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry has recently revised the minimum wages (variable dearness allowance) applicable for scheduled employment in the central sphere. The hike, which is effective from October 1, will benefit about 1.5 crore workers.

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) a price index compiled by Labour Bureau (an attached office of Ministry of Labour & Employment). The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) revision.

"At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from 1.10.2021," the Ministry of Labour & Employment issuing a statement had said.

Here is the table on Rates of wages for different categories of employees

Schedule employment Category of employees Rate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees) A B C Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or building operations etc. Unskilled 654 546 437 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 724 617 512 Skilled/Clerical 795 724 617 Highly Skilled 864 795 724 Sweeping and Cleaning -- 654 546 437 Loading and Unloading workers -- 654 546 437 Watch and Ward Without Arms 795 724 617 With Arms 864 795 724 Agriculture Unskilled 417 380 377 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 455 419 384 Skilled/Clerical 495 455 418 Highly Skilled 547 509 455

Here is the table on Rates of wages For Mines employees

Category Above Ground Below Ground Unskilled 437 546 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 546 654 Skilled/Clerical 654 762 Highly Skilled 762 851

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, said that this will benefit around 1.5 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employment in the central sphere across the country i.e. (a) Construction, maintenance of Roads, Runways, Building operations etc.; (b) Sweeping and cleaning; (c) Loading and unloading; (d) Watch and ward; (e) Mines & (f) Agriculture and said that this is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” and this increase will be effective from 1st October, 2021.

