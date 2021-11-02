हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission DA hike update! Variable Dearness Allowance hiked for 1.5 crore central sphere workers, check details of revised wages here

The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) revision.

7th Pay Commission DA hike update! Variable Dearness Allowance hiked for 1.5 crore central sphere workers, check details of revised wages here

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry has recently revised the minimum wages (variable dearness allowance) applicable for scheduled employment in the central sphere. The hike, which is effective from October 1, will benefit about 1.5 crore workers.

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) a price index compiled by Labour Bureau (an attached office of Ministry of Labour & Employment). The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) revision.

"At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from 1.10.2021," the Ministry of Labour & Employment issuing a statement had said.

Here is the table on Rates of wages for different categories of employees

Schedule employment Category of employees Rate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees)
A B C
Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or building operations etc. Unskilled 654 546 437
Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 724 617 512
Skilled/Clerical 795 724 617
Highly Skilled 864 795 724
Sweeping and Cleaning -- 654 546 437
Loading and Unloading workers -- 654 546 437
Watch and Ward Without Arms 795 724 617
With Arms 864 795 724
Agriculture Unskilled 417 380 377
  Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 455 419 384
  Skilled/Clerical 495 455 418
  Highly Skilled 547 509 455

Here is the table on Rates of wages For Mines employees

Category Above Ground Below Ground
Unskilled 437 546
Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 546 654
Skilled/Clerical 654 762
Highly Skilled 762 851

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, said that this will benefit around 1.5 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employment in the central sphere across the country i.e. (a) Construction, maintenance of Roads, Runways, Building operations etc.; (b) Sweeping and cleaning; (c) Loading and unloading; (d) Watch and ward; (e) Mines & (f) Agriculture and said that this is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” and this increase will be effective from 1st October, 2021.

