PM KISAN 15th Installment Coming On THIS Date; Agriculture Minister Confirms --Check Name In Beneficiary List

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 15th Installment update: Eligible Farmers, waiting for the latest Installment of PM KISAN, have a good news coming from the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The next trance of benefit of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN will be debited to the bank account of farmers on November 15, the Agriculture Minister has confirmed via his official twitter handle.

Meanwhile a DBT agriculture Bihar website said that or the 15th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC done, otherwise they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

If you are looking to complete the PM-KISAN e-KYC process, you can check out the step by step process below.

- Visit the official PM Kisan website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

- In the right hand side, below the home page, you will see Farmers Corner

- There is a box just below Farmers Corner that mentions e-kyc

- Click the e-kyc

- A page will open that facilitates Aadhar Ekyc

- Now, you will have to enter your Aadhar number and then the Captcha code shown and click on the search button

- After that, you will have to enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card and click on Get OTP button

- The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

- Punch in the OTP and click on the Submit For Authentication button

- As soon as you click Submit For Auth button, your PM KISAN e-KYC will be successful

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 15th installment: How To Check Beneficiary Status

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.