New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 15th Installment update -- PM Narendra Modi handed out the 15th tranche of around Rs 18,000 crore to over 8 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) by direct benefits transfer.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने आज खूंटी, झारखंड से रिमोट का बटन दबाकर पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना की 15वीं क़िस्त जारी की। जिसके अंतर्गत 8 करोड़ से अधिक किसानों को ₹18,000 करोड़ से अधिक की धनराशि DBT के माध्यम से उनके बैंक खतों में हस्तांतरित कर दी गई है।#PMKisan pic.twitter.com/6sD7wS4zHB — Agriculture INDIA (@AgriGoI) November 15, 2023

If for some reason you have not got the 15th installment of PM-KISAN, you could register your complaint at the following channels.

PM-KISAN Help Desk

PM-Kisan Helpline No: 011-24300606,155261



Alternatively, you can contact the following people as per the below mentioned adresses for ITC, Scheme and Fund Transfer Related issues:

Scheme Related



Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Shri P.K. Swain, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Shri Pramod Kumar Meherda, Joint Secretary & CEO-PMKISAN, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Fund Transfer Related



Shri Sanjiv Kumar, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

ICT Related



Deputy Director General, National Informatics Centre.

So far, Rs 2.80 lakh crore has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmer families in total 15 installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.