PM KISAN SCHEME

PM-KISAN 15th Installment Released: Haven't Recieved Rs 2,000 Into Bank Account? Here Is What To Do

So far, Rs 2.80 lakh crore has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmer families in total 15 installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 15th Installment update -- PM Narendra Modi handed out the 15th tranche of around Rs 18,000 crore to over 8 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) by direct benefits transfer.

If for some reason you have not got the 15th installment of PM-KISAN, you could register your complaint at the following channels.

PM-KISAN Help Desk
PM-Kisan Helpline No: 011-24300606,155261


Alternatively, you can contact the following people as per the below mentioned adresses for ITC, Scheme and Fund Transfer Related issues:

Scheme Related

Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Shri P.K. Swain, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Shri Pramod Kumar Meherda, Joint Secretary & CEO-PMKISAN, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Fund Transfer Related

Shri Sanjiv Kumar, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

ICT Related

Deputy Director General, National Informatics Centre.

So far, Rs 2.80 lakh crore has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmer families in total 15 installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.  Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

