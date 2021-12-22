PM Kisan big update: 10th installment coming on January 1, here is all you want to know

New Delhi: As lakhs of eligible farmers are eagerly waiting for the 10th Installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, a latest media report has confirmed that the benefit of Rs 2,000 under the scheme would be transferred on January 1.

A report in India.com said that a message is being sent by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar informing eligble farmers that on January 1, 2022, Rs 2,000 will be transferred to their accounts under PM KISAN scheme.

In a message sent to the farmers, it has been said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next installment under PM Kisan Yojana on January 1, 2022 and will release equity grant to farmer producer organizations. Farmers can join this program through pmindiawbcast.nic.in or through Doordarshan.

It must be recalled that last year, on December 25, PM Modi had released the 7th instalment PM-KISAN. The PM Modi transferred Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families under via video conferencing on December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

