New Delhi: The Central government is all set to release the monetary benefits 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in the coming weeks. A few days ahead of the release of the 11th PM Kisan installment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi” scheme is giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country.

Taking it to microblogging platform Twitter, Modi said, “The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. New India will be more prosperous if the farmers in the country are further empowered.”

“I am happy that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of the country”, PM Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the Central government releases Rs 6000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers in a calendar year. The financial assistance is credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries in three installments of Rs 2000 each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 10th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme in January 2022. At that time, PM Modi had virtually transferred more than Rs 20,000 crore.

Here’s How to Add Name To PM Kisan Beneficiary List

Step 1: Eligible farmers can enrol themselves in the PM Kisan Yojana by registering on the official PM Kisan Yojana portal which is www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 3: On the home page of the official website, go to ‘Farmers Corner’ which is located on the right side.

Step 4: You now need to select the ‘New farmer registration’ option.

Step 5: On the next page, a registration form will be on the screen.

Step 6: You now need to enter the details.

Step 7: After entering the details, click on the 'Submit' button.

