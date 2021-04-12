PNB Salary Account: Get Rs 3 lakh even if you have zero balance in the account, know how

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a special salary account for the salaried employed, offering various benefits suiting different salary bracket. The Zero balance account can be opened by regular employees of central/state Govt, PSU, Govt-semi Govt Corporation, MNCs, Reputed Institutions, Reputed Corporate, Reputed Educational Institutions.

The Punjab National Bank MySalary Account is divided into four categories - Silver, Gold, Premium and Platinum. These divisions are based on Variants/Drawing Gross Salary per Month/Scheme Code as follows:

Silver: Rs 10,000 & above upto Rs.25,000

Gold: Rs 25,001 & above upto Rs.75,000

Premium: Rs 75,001 & above upto Rs 1,50,000

Platinum: Rs 1,50,001 and above

PNB Salary Account gives you overdraft facility of up to 3 lakh

Primary account holder of the Punjab National Bank Salary Account may avail overdraft up to a sum representing last two months’ NET Salary at Rate of Interest of ‘RLLR + 3.70% per annum. The Overdraft limit will be sanctioned manually by taking physical application form and loan agreement and will be fixed as per eligibility. The same will have to to be adjusted in six months and fresh Overdraft limit will be allowed only after adjustment of the previous one.

The maximum amount of overdraft is as follows: (Variants And Overdraft Limits)

SILVER: Rs 50000

GOLD Rs 1,50,000

PREMIUM: Rs 2,25,000

PLATINUM: Rs 3,00,000

Additionally, account holders across all the variants will also get Personal Accidental Insurance Cover of Rs 20 lakh.

However, account holders must note that in case, salary is not credited for continuous three months in a calendar quarter, the account will be transferred to Saving Fund General and all freebies will be withdrawn by system.

