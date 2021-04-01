PNB offers major relief to customers, eOBC and eUNI cheque book to remain valid till June 30 2021

New Delhi: In a major relief to customers, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced that account holders who have accounts in Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UNI) can continue to use old cheque book till June 30 2021 as the bank has extended the validity of cheque book till the said date. In effect, their old cheque book will become invalid from 1 July.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged with Punjab National Bank, meaning that the checkbooks, passbooks, IFSC codes of these banks will have to be changed by a deadline fixed by the bank. PNB has said that e-OBC / e-UNI customers can take new PNB Check Book through the branch, Internet Banking Service, Mobile Banking Service and ATM. PNB has stated that the already issued check book of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India (Post Dated Check Book) will be valid only till June 30, 2021.

PNB has tweeted:

Important Announcement, take note! pic.twitter.com/306ySBIHY6 — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) March 31, 2021

PNB had previously issued a new IFSC code and MICR for the account holders of both these banks. However, if a customer has not yet received this information, then he will have to give information about it by SMS to the bank.

Customers can send SMS to 9264092640 by writing UPGR <Space> <last 4 digits of account number> from their registered mobile number. PNB can also be contacted on toll free numbers 1800-180-2222 and 1800-103-2222. The account holder can also register his complaint by emailing care@pnb.co.in.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in August 2019 announced that PNB, Oriental Bank and United Bank will be merged to become the second largest PSU Bank in India with business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore (1.5 times that of PNB). Total Employee strength: PNB – 65,116, OBC – 21,729, United bank – 13,804, at the time of the announcement.

