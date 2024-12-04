RBI Announces 98.08% Of Rs 2,000 Notes Returned – Still Got Some? Here’s What To Do

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday has announced that 98.02 per cent of Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system. Despite this, the few notes still in circulation remain valid as legal tender, ensuring they can still be used for transactions.

The RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes on May 19, 2023 and has been regularly updating the public on the progress of their return. These high-value banknotes were initially introduced in November 2016 following the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

As of November 29, 2024, the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation has dropped significantly to Rs 6,839 crore compared to Rs 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, when their withdrawal was first announced.

How to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes?

Deposit or exchange facility of Rs 2000 was available at all bank bank branches across the country October 7, 2023. However, this service is now limited to 19 RBI offices since October 9, 2024. Here, Individuals or entities can deposit the bites directly into their bank accounts.

The RBI Issue Offices where Rs 2,000 notes can be deposited are located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Send Rs 2,000 Notes Through Post Office

Individuals can also send the Rs 2,000 notes via India Post from any post office across the country to these RBI offices. This allows the amount to be credited to their bank accounts.