हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

SBI customers alert! Link these important documents for seamless banking service, know deadline

The Central government has extended the deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card till 31 March 2022.

SBI customers alert! Link these important documents for seamless banking service, know deadline

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India has asked its customers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar in order to avail hassle free banking services.

SBI has tweeted:

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. The Central government has extended the deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card till 31 March 2022.

Here is how to how to link your PAN Card with your Aadhaar Card online.

- Visit new e-filing portal 2.0.

- Go to ‘Our Services’ tab.

- Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

- You will be taken to a new page.

- Enter these details: Your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number.

- Now click on the box “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

- You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter this OTP on the verification page and press "Validate".

- Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.

You must note that the name, date of birth and gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details. You need to ensure that 'Aadhaar Number' and 'Name as per Aadhaar' is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIPAN cardAadhaar cardPAN-Aadhaar linking
Next
Story

ITR Update: Income Tax refunds worth about Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued to 2.07 crore taxpayers

Must Watch

PT4M34S

US economic sanctions on Russia