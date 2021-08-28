Sovereign Gold Bond Series VI: Buy gold at cheap rates for 5 days, check issue price, dates, other details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India is all set to open the subscriptions for Sovereign Gold Bond 2021-22 Series VI from August 30, 2021, for five days till September 3, 2021. The issue price for gold bonds has been fixed at Rs 4,732 per gram. RBI issues bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

During the five days, investors will get a chance to buy gold bonds at a lower price than the market price. Investors can also get a Rs 50 discount per gram for making online or digital payments. The issue price of gold bonds for such investors will be Rs 4,682 per gram.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced to issue government gold bonds in six tranches between May 2021 and September 2021. So, the upcoming tranche is going to be the last one for the ongoing session.

How to buy Sovereign Gold Bonds?

All leading public and private banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, recognised stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) will be offering Sovereign Gold Bonds for subscriptions from August 30 to September 3.

Sovereign Gold Bonds maturity period

The maturity period of the Sovereign Gold Bond is 8 years. However, investors can exit from the scheme in five years as well. Investors need to buy at least one gram of gold to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

One of the most impressive parts of the scheme is that investors can take a loan against their investments.

