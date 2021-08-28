WhatsApp Scam Alert! Don’t share THIS code with hackers; check how to remain safe

Cybercrimes have increased a lot on messaging app WhatsApp.The fraudsters are using several tricks to hack the accounts of users and then extracting sensitive information.

Now a new scam called Verification Code Scam has been doing rounds on WhatsApp which is further used to con users and they can take control of the accounts. Scammers are using these tricks to dupe WhatsApp users and they pretentiously use close family or friends’ names to con them.

The entire Verification Code Scam operates in such a way that a user gets a text message from WhatsApp which has a login code. This two-factor authentication code helps a user to log into their registered WhatsApp account number.

Surprisingly, along with this code, a message comes from a family or friend, wherein the sender says that he has accidentally shared his WhatsApp login code with them. The scammer who pretends to be a family member asks for the code to share with him.

It is important to note that if any user gets such messages on WhatsApp, he/she should refrain from replying and instead block the user. Never ever share the code with the hacker.

Users should always keep in mind that WhatsApp never sends verification code to a different mobile number. Therefore, if you receive such a message, then you have to know that this has come from a malicious hacker who is trying to get hold of your account.

One of the ways to avoid such scams is that you can ignore the message completely or you should recognise the scam and don’t reply or simply block it.

Here’s how to stay safe:

Step1: Sign into WhatsApp with your phone and verify your number by entering the 6-digit code you receive via SMS.

Step 2: After entering the 6-digit SMS code, the individual using your account is automatically logged out.

Step 3: You might also be asked to provide a two-step verification code. If you don't know this code, the individual using your account might have enabled two-step verification. Unfortunately, you must wait 7 days before you can sign in without the two-step verification code from WhatsApp.

