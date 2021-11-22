State Bank of India warns of fraudulent customer care numbers, tells account holders how to avoid falling prey to fraudsters

MUMBAI: In a fresh advisory, the State Bank of India has warned its customers to be aware of fraudulent customer care numbers and has suggested ways to keep their accounts safe.

The bank has advised its customers not to entertain calls from unverified numbers or callers posing as SBI customer care officers. The bank also asked its customers to refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers in case they need to address any issue.

“Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers. Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone,” the country’s largest bank said in a tweet.

The bank also shared a video trying to explain to its customers how cyber thugs wait for one just mistake which can be extremely dangerous for their bank accounts.

Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers. Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone.#CyberSafety #CyberCrime #Fraud #BankSafe #SafeWithSBI pic.twitter.com/70Sw7bIuvo — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 21, 2021

This is not the first time that the SBI has alerted millions of its customers about online fraud and other fishing and illegal activities. The bank had in the past too warned its customers about fake customer care numbers and fraudulent calls.

The largest bank of India had informed its customers about prevalent online fraud and that several fake customer care numbers are available on Google Search Engine.

Through a tweet from its official Twitter handle, the State Bank of India had advised its customers not to get misled by fake customer care numbers & avoid falling prey to fraudsters.

The SBI further said that for any query, SBI customers can log in at the official website of the bank where all customer-related details are available for the customers.

The bank said that its customers can also register a case of online fraud or lodge a complaint at - report.phising@sbi.co.in or call the cybercrime helpline number 155260.

