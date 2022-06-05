New Delhi: In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued banknotes have been carrying a watermark of only one prominent figure, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the father of the nation. But in what could be a first, the RBI reportedly could consider introducing watermarks of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and 11th Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The Finance Ministry along with the RBI might soon discuss introducing the watermark of one of the greatest Indian writers and the Missile Man of India on a new series of the banknotes of a few denominations, according to a report by the New Indian Express.

The report also pointed out that the RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) have sent two different sample sets featuring watermarks of the three prominent figures to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani. The professor has been reportedly asked to select a set from the two options. The selected set will be presented in front of the government for final consideration.

It is important to note that so far, RBI issued notes have never used an image or watermark of any other important personality, besides Mahatma Gandhi.

Further, sources quoted in the report, pointed out that the final decision to pick one or all the three watermarks will be taken at the 'highest level'. As of now, no concrete decision has been taken.

However, this isn't the first time when the RBI is considering adding the watermarks of more prominent figures to banknotes. Sources in the report highlighted that an RBI internal committee proposed adding watermarks of Tagore and Kalam on Rs 2000 banknotes alongside Gandhi's.