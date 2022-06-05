Bank holiday on June 5? Banks to remain shut on THESE days, check full list

New Delhi: The month of June has begun, which means that banks will be given a fresh list of holidays to use for the month. In June, all lenders in the private and governmental sectors will be closed for up to eight days. Two of June's eight bank holidays have already been used up, including a weekend break and a regional bank holiday. Six weekend leaves are included in the June bank holidays. So, if you need to conduct some banking, check with your local branch to see if there are any bank holidays this month to avoid any inconvenience. It's also worth noting that June 5 is a bank holiday because it falls on a weekend.

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has already brought up a list of bank holidays for next month. At the start of each year, the RBI puts out a schedule for how bankers will take their annual break. All public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks' branches are closed on the RBI's declared bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued three types of holidays: the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks across the country, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, would be closed on certain announced holidays, according to RBI guidelines. On April 1, one holiday is in effect due to 'Banks' Closing of Accounts,' when the bulk of banks across the country remain closed, while the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act' category has the most holidays.

In this context, it's worth noting that bank holidays recognised under the Negotiable Instruments Act differ by location. Due to Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/ Raja Sankranti, June 15 is a bank holiday in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, and Srinagar, although banks across India will be open on that day. During the weekend, however, all banks across the country are closed. Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, there are only two bank holidays in June, one of which has already been used.

List of holidays in June 2022

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from this, there are six weekend leaves where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday