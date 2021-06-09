Yes Bank revises fixed deposits interest rates, check updated FD rates here

New Delhi: Yes Bank has revised its interest rates for fixed deposit (FD) schemes. The changes in the interest rates are applicable for both regular and senior citizens, and are effective from June 3, 2021.

The private lender currently offers FD schemes for tenures as short as 7 days and as long as 10 years. With the revision in place, interest rates have changed for almost all of the FD schemes offered by YES Bank.

Here are the revised interest rates of Yes Bank’s fixed deposit (FD) schemes:

- For FDs maturing in seven to 14 days, Yes Bank is offering a 3.25% interest rate.



- 15 days to 45 days FD will fetch a 3.5% interest rate.

- Yes Bank is offering a 4% interest rates on FDs maturing within 46 to 90 days.

- On long term investments for FDs with a maturity period of 9 months to less than 1 year, investors will get a 5.75% annual rate.

- 6% interest rate is offered on all FDs maturing between 1 to 2 years.

- Yes Bank offers a 6.25% interest rate on FDs maturing between 2 to 3 years.

- 6.50% interest rate is provided on all FD investments maturing in 3 years to 10 years.

Revised interest rates for FD schemes for senior citizens

In India, banks usually offer a higher interest rate to FD investments of senior citizens. Yes Bank offers a 0.5% extra interest rates on all such FDs. With the revised interest rates of FDs, the new rates for senior citizens range from 3.75% to 7.25%, depending on the maturity period.

