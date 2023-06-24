Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Launch On June 27: Timing, Route, Ticket Prices

The Indian Railways is going to get five Vande Bharat Express trains on June 27, 2023, all to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While two Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off in Madhya Pradesh, including the Bhopal-Jodhpur and Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat trains, the third will be the Mumbai-Goa train, that was delayed due to tragic Balasore accident. The fourth is the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat, while the fifth is the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express, which will be flagged off by PM Modi virtually via video conferencing. The semi-high speed train completed its trial run successfully on June 19.

Karnataka's 2nd Vande Bharat Express

Once flagged off, the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express would be Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express train. Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express on the Mysuru-Chennai route, which was also the first semi-high-speed train for the Southern region. The Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has witnessed more than 90 percent occupancy.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train has eight coaches and will operate six days a week, except Tuesday. The semi-high-speed express train will cover 490 kilometres from Bengaluru to Hubbali-Dharwad in 6 hours and 13 minutes and will leave from Bengaluru at 5:45 am and reach Dharwad Railway Station at 11:58 am. It will cover the journey at an average speed of 78.82 kmph, cutting the Bengaluru to Dharwad journey by at least 1 hour.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Route

The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express, as the name suggests, will connect Bengaluru with the twin town of Hubballi-Dharwad. The train will stop at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction, which is also known as SSS Hubballi Junction. In between, the train will have scheduled halts at Yeshwantpur, Davanagere, and Hubballi.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Ticket fare

The Bangaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train ticket will be priced at around Rs 1,205 for a single journey in AC chair car class and Rs 2,395 for the executive chair car. The ticket fares include the catering charges as well.