Cuttack Railway Station To Be Redeveloped With Rs 303 Crore Investment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha would be renovated into a world-class station, and a budget of Rs 303 crore has been approved for the project, as per railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The revamp of the railway station comes as part of the railways' movements under which stations across India are getting a revamp. It is to be noted that multiple railway stations in India are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The list of stations includes major names like Delhi, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, CSMT, and more.

Along with it, the Railway Minister also flagged off a new Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU train was flagged off by Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Cuttack. Starting on March 31, regular service will be offered. In his speech, Vaishnaw said that the public's desires will be satisfied by a direct train running between the districts of Bhadrak and Nayagarh, linking five districts via Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.

This was a long pending demand of the people of both the Bhadrak and Nayagarh districts and was earlier announced during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the redevelopment of the Bhubaneswar railway station in the near past. This has now been fulfilled, he said.

Vaishnaw also said this year that railways have constructed 450 km of new rail line in the state this year which is a record. During 2009-14, a mere 50 km of new railway lines were being constructed annually in the state.

"This type of work has not been done during the last 75 years. This shows the Modi government`s commitment to Odisha," he added.

Pradhan said that it was a commitment of the Railway Ministry under the leadership of Vaishnaw to fulfil the public aspirations of this region and here is the result showing the fulfilment.

Vaishnaw, who is also the Communications and Information Technology Minister, also said that as per the commitment made, 5G service was rolled out in Odisha in the first phase much before the scheduled deadline of March 31. As many as 12 districts have been provided with the 5G service so far, he added. Later, Vaishnaw released postal stamps on legends of Odisha at Ravenshaw University along with Pradhan.

With IANS Inputs