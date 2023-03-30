topStoriesenglish2589496
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways To Begin 'Jyotirlinga Yatra' With East India's First Bharat Gaurav Train; Check Fares, Dates

The Bharat Gaurav train package has been classified into three categories -- economy (sleeper class) with 315 seats, standard (3AC) with 297 seats, and comfort (2AC) with 44 seats.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Railways To Begin 'Jyotirlinga Yatra' With East India's First Bharat Gaurav Train; Check Fares, Dates

Eastern India's first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will embark on a journey from Kolkata on May 20 touring five Jyotirlingas, a senior railway official said here on Thursday. Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said that IRCTC is offering 700 seats for the journey in a new LHB rake. Commencing its journey from Kolkata station, the pilgrimage will cover Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar, and Trimbakeshwar over 11 nights and 12 days, he said.

Noting that the tourist train will provide all facilities including on-board medical assistance, Arora told reporters, "I am sure it will be very popular in West Bengal." Boarding and deboarding of tourists will be at various stations covering the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Throwing open the booking for the travel package, he said a 33 percent concession is being given in all categories.

Also read: Indian Railways: IRCTC Adds Millet-Based Meals For Train Passengers, Check Menu

The package has been classified into three categories -- economy (sleeper class) with 315 seats, standard (3AC) with 297 seats, and comfort (2AC) with 44 seats, IRCTC (eastern zone) group General Manager Zafar Azam said.

The fares for each passenger are Rs 20,060 for the sleeper, Rs 31,800 for 3AC, and Rs 41,600 for 2AC, Azam said. This will include accommodation in hotels, vegetarian food, and road transportation apart from the other facilities, he added.

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup