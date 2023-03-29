Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Trial Run Begins, Railway Minister Shares Video: Watch

Indian Railways is set to launch the Vande Bharat Express train on the Delhi-Jaipur route. The semi-high-speed train on this route can be the 11th route for the advanced train in India. Sharing the update on the same, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video of the trial runs of the train on the aforementioned route. When operational, the train is expected to cut travel time between the cities. As per an earlier announcement, the train is expected to begin operations on the route on April 10, following the completion of trials.

It should be mentioned that the Indian Railways is attempting to use more of these trains on various routes in India due to their superior features. This Vande Bharat Express train on the Delhi-Jaipur route is especially designed for the Jaipur-Delhi track; it will have 12 chair cars, 2 executive cars, and one driver coach. Loco pilots and deputy loco pilots have received specialised training for its operation. Furthermore, the entry/exit gates of the train will be completely automatic, the same as the Vande Bharata Express trains.

The train will have two charging ports installed under each seat, and two LED panels have been installed on either side to display the train's current running condition. There is high-speed WiFi available on the train.

Moreover, Indian Railways may eventually expand the semi-high-speed train from Jaipur to Ajmer. IANS reports that MP Bhagirath Chowdhary requested the Railway Minister extend train services to Ajmer, and the Minister gave his permission symbolically.

The routes of the advanced semi-high speed train include New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express, Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express, Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.