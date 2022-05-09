India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains for the Delhi-Meerut corridor were recently handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). 100 percent make-in-India, these state-of-the-art RRTS trainsets are being manufactured in India at the Alstom’s factory in Savli, Gujarat. With this, a 17-km high-speed track from Sahibabad to Duhai (Uttar Pradesh) will be prepared very soon as the trial of the first phase of Rapid Rail.

This train will run at a speed of 180 kmph, which will also be the first in the country to have a business or ‘premium’ coach on a regional corridor. We decode what all does the India's first Rapid Rail gets and how it's different from Metro and other trains -

1) Ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, onboard WiFi, laptop and mobile charging facility at every seat, CCTV cameras, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system are some of the key features of the modern RRTS train that will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

2) Between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is establishing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is a "rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system".

3) According to NCRTC officials, modern RRTS trains will also have features like Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), dedicated wheelchair and stretcher space located near the train doorway for easy access.

4) RRTS trains will also have a standard as well as premium class (one coach per train), along with one coach reserved for women commuters. These trains will be run in segments of four and six coaches depending on the requirement on that route.

5) Officials said these will be the fastest trains in India as it has a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph. These RRTS trains will have an average speed of 100 kmph, they said.

6) These RRTS trains will also be equipped with fire and smoke detectors, fire extinguisher and door indicators.

7) The RRTS trains will offer panoramic view of the outside with double glazed, tempered large safety glass windows.

8) The trains will be equipped with public announcement and display system, dynamic route map display, infotainment display, along with emergency communication facilities.

9) These trains are designed for modern visual and audio announcements, which orient passengers with information about the next stop, final destination, speed of the train among others.

10) These trains will have automatic plug-in type wide doors reducing air friction and noise, the officials said, adding push buttons for the selective opening of doors on a need basis will also be available. This will eliminate the requirement of opening all doors at every station, which will save energy.

11) Innovative Train Control Monitoring System (TCMS) technology, as well as its predictive and condition-based monitoring features, will enhance the fleet's performance by providing extensive train-to-ground diagnostics.

With inputs from PTI