It's that time of the year again where Indian streets will be adorned like a bride and country will again hear chants like 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. Though Indian Railways has commenced various special trains to manage the passenger rush and give them the comfort and convenience, but IRCTC had to cancel over 150 trains on August 31 due to operational and maintenance works on the railway tracks.