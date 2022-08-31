NewsRailways
GANESH CHATURTHI 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: IRCTC cancels over 150 trains on August 31, Check full list here

On the auspicious occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, IRCTC cancels over 150 trains on August 31 due to maintenance and operational reasons, Check full list here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: IRCTC cancels over 150 trains on August 31, Check full list here

It's that time of the year again where Indian streets will be adorned like a bride and country will again hear chants like 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. Though Indian Railways has commenced various special trains to manage the passenger rush and give them the comfort and convenience, but IRCTC had to cancel over 150 trains on August 31 due to operational and maintenance works on the railway tracks. 

