Indian Railways bans loud music, loud talking on trains, imposes this much fine

To make the journey more comfortable and soothing for the passengers, Indian Railways has created a set of new rules. The insurance comes by banning loud music and talking over loud phones by the Indian Railways. The passenger who will be caught talking loudly or playing loud music will be dealt with strictly.

In addition, if any passenger faces inconvenience, the train staff will be held responsible. This set of rules has been introduced as the Ministry of Railways has received many complaints regarding this issue.

To ensure that the passengers face no inconvenience, the train staff, including RPF, ticket checkers, coach attendants and catering, will have the responsibility of asking passengers to maintain order and decent public behaviour.

As per a report, the news has been confirmed by a Western Railway official. As per the report, the railways went on a special drive, wherein the onboard railway staff counselled the passengers to follow the etiquettes avoid listening to music without earphones or talking on the phone loudly.

In addition to that, the new set of rules also says that the passengers travelling in groups will not be allowed to talk till late night and all the lights except night will be turned off after 10 PM. The passenger who won't comply with the rules will be dealt with strictly as per the Railway Act provisions.

