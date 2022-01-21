Indian Railways to provide disposable bedrolls for train journey, know how to avail

Important news for railway passengers. Now your travel in winter has become even more accessible. Indian Railways has given great relief to the passengers. You will not need to carry heavy blankets and sheets with you during the journey. Railways have now started the facility of disposable bedrolls. It is worth noting that due to the Corona epidemic, Indian Railways had stopped the service of bedrolls in trains for the last two years.

Under this particular service, passengers are getting disposable bedrolls for Rs 150. Now the passengers will not have to worry about the blanket sheet in the journey. This facility is being given to long-distance passengers. According to the information provided by the Railways, at present, this facility is available only in select trains.

For this unique facility of Railways, passengers will have to pay Rs 150. Many things will be available in the kit of 150 rupees. Things like toothpaste and masks will also be available along with the blanket. Let us know what is in this railway kit.

MRP. ₹ 150.00

1- Bed Sheet White(20 GSM)

48 x 75

(1220mm x 1905mm)

2- Blanket Grey/Blue(40 GSM)

54 x 78

(1370mm x 1980mm)

3- Inflatable Air Pillow White

12 x 18

4- Pillow Cover WHITE

5- Face Towel/Napkin WHITE

6- Three-ply Face Mask

This step of the railways will facilitate the travel of railway passengers. Now passengers will not have to travel carrying the burden of blankets sheets. Passengers were not getting the facility of bedroll during the journey since the lockdown after the corona infection.

