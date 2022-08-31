After resuming bedroll facilities in some of the trains in April, Indian Railways’ IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has decided to commence the bedroll facilities on 7 more trains. This time, the Railway authorities plan to restore the bedroll facility in air-conditioned coaches of the 7 trains that majorly cover long-distance train routes to give passengers the comfort of travelling. Trains like Garib Rath, Kushinagar Express, Kashi Nagar Express, Panvel Express, Maurya Express, and Dehradun Express amongst others will be getting the bedroll facility very soon. The bedroll services were put to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's the list of trains which will be getting bedroll facilities:

Train Nos. 22537 and 22538, Kushinagar Express, arriving from Gorakhpur to Bhopal

Train Nos.15018 and 15017 Kashi Nagar Express

Train Nos.15065 and 15066 Panvel Express

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2 tomorrow: All you need to know

Train Nos. 15027 and 15028 Maurya Express

Train Nos. 15005 and 15006 Dehradun Express running from Gorakhpur Junction

Train Nos. 12535 and 12536 Garib Rath Express travelling from Lucknow Junction to Raipur - Lucknow Junction

Train Nos.12593 and 12594 travelling from Lucknow Junction to Bhopal - Lucknow Junction

On March 10, Indian Railways started the bedroll facilities again on the trains due to which an order was placed for over 15 lakh bedroll items including towels, blankets, bedsheets, pillow covers, etc., as 60 percent of the linen services were damaged due to the pandemic.

While free bedroll was discontinued, Railways was offering disposable bedroll kits as per need basis for those willing to buy while travelling in the AC coaches of the passenger trains. Over 90 trains of Northern Railways have now commenced the curtain provision, meanwhile, 26 trains have commenced the linen and bedroll provisions.