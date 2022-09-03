One of the India's oldest, busiest and most iconic Railways Stations - the New Delhi Railway Stations situation in the heart of the capital of India, will soon be redeveloped into a world-class establishment for the passengers' convenience. The Ministry of Railways has shared the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station on its Twitter handle and it's absolutly breathtaking. Indian Railways has been redeveloping major stations across India with ‘world-class’ amenities to give passengers an enhanced travel experience.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

Indian Railways is yet to share other details about the proposed design, but by the looks of it, once completed, the New Delhi Railway Station will become the largest and the most modern stations in India for train passengers.

Earlier, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the redevelopment of the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station as well, the design of which was shared on social media handles of Ministry of Railways.

Additionally, the Indian Railways reported that 1,215 stations have been constructed as Adarsh Stations so far in an effort to improve passenger amenities. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that on August 5 the Ministry of Railways has developed different plans, such as the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme, for the improvement and attractiveness of stations on the Indian Railways.

1253 stations have been identified for development under the "Adarsh" Station Scheme, of which 1,215 have already been built. The remaining stations are expected to be built under the Adarsh Station Scheme by the financial year 2022–2023.

The Minister also disclosed that a fresh plan for "Major Upgradation of Railway Stations" has just been launched. 52 stations have been chosen thus far for improvement under this programme.

With inputs from agencies