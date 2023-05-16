Indian Railways To Launch Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Soon, Trial Run Begins

Indian Railways will soon launch Goa's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting the tourist destination with Mumbai. As per various media reports, the trial run for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train has already begun from Mumbai's CST railway station and the train will reach Madgaon station from there to conclude its trial run, before the beginning of the train services. However, there's no official word as to when Indian Railways, the national rail transporter will launch the services on this route. As expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the train.

The train left for the Madgoan station in Goa from the Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) for the trial on Tuesday morning, reported News18, quoting an official on condition of anonymity. The report further states that the official refused to divulge details about the expected inauguration date and the proposed route, saying “these details are yet to be finalised".

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be fourth semi-high speed train from the Mumbai, which now sits on the top of the route map with Delhi, with 4 trains each, This will be the 16th Vande Bharat route once launched, if recently scrapped Nagpur-Bilaspur route is considered as a temporary halt in the services of the train.

Recently, the Railways stopped services of the Vande Bharat train on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route and replaced it with Tejas Express due to less occupancy. The rake was sent on the Tirupati-Secunderabad route. There are a total of 16 Vande Bharat Rakes running on 15 routes across India right now.

As for the CST-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, it will reduce the travel time between the two stations, which are already connected by a number of trains taking around eight to nine hours for a one side journey. Currently, Mumbai connects Gandhinagar, Shirdi and Solapur via Vande Bharat Express.

Apart from the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most likely flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train on May 18, 2023. This will be first Vande Bharat for Odisha and second for West Bengal. Another Vande Bharat Express is expected to run between Bihar’s Patna and Jharkhand’s Ranchi.