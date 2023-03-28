Indian Railways Uses Mahindra Bolero For Inspection Of World's Highest Rail Bridge: Watch

World's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to become operational soon. Before the operations start, the Indian Railways commenced the inspection of the bridge higher than the Eiffel tower. To do so, railways used a modified Mahindra Bolero leading the inspection using trolleys. With this, the popular Indian SUV became the first vehicle to run on the 359 m tall bridge. It is to be noted that the SUV was modified to a rail vehicle to run on the tracks of the Chenab railway bridge.

The pictures and videos of the modified Mahindra Bolero running on the Chenab railway bridge were shared on social media platforms. The videos and pictures show the converted SUV running on the tracks while other trolleys follow the car. To make the SUV worthy of operating on tracks, the car added small wheels capable of running on tracks.

The bridge has passed all the mandatory tests. However, the Chenab railway bridge is near completion at present as the incumbent regime laid a special focus on the project worth Rs 1400 crore.

So it was a Mahindra Bolero converted into a rail vehicle that was one of the first vehicles to run on the world's tallest railway arch bridge at Chenab, J&K, leading the inspection trolleys of @AshwiniVaishnaw. The bridge at 359 m is taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.… pic.twitter.com/AMI1rHYgV3 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 27, 2023

The world's highest railway bridge has already been tested for multiple fronts for safety that include stability, high-velocity winds test, earthquake-prone test, extreme temperatures test, and hydrological impacts due to water level increase.

42 kilometres from Reasi town, the base of the steel and concrete arch bridge was finished in November 2017, enabling the start of the main arch's construction, which was finished in April 2021.

According to the officials, the bridge will be finished when it can withstand winds up to 260 kph and have a lifespan of 120 years. The USBRL project also includes the first cable-stayed bridge, which when finished will be a feat of engineering of the twenty-first century, and the longest railway tunnel, with a total length of 12.75 km.