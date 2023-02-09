IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 450 Trains on February 9; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways is facing major disruptions in its operations today, February 09. To cope with the operational issues, railways has cancelled 459 trains today. These trains have been cancelled due to operational and maintenance issues surrounding Indian Railways. In addition, the Indian transporter has changed the source stations of 52 trains and short-terminated 48 trains. Furthermore, to ensure smooth operations 23 trains have been rescheduled while 32 trains have been diverted.

The changes in the operations will have an effect across multiple railway zones. Some of the cities directly affected by these changes are New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pune, Kolhapur, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Howrah, Varanasi, Ambala, Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Palwal, Jalandhar, Madurai, Rameswaram, Mangalore, Kanpur, Patna, Kolkata, Prayagraj among others.

Also read: PM Modi to Flag-Off Vande Bharat Express on Mumbai-Solapur, Shirdi route Tomorrow; Check Route, Travel Time

Full List of Cancelled Trains on February 09:

01539 , 01540 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01625 , 01626 , 03085 , 03086 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04285 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04469 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04625 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04990 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05147 , 05155 , 05156 , 05169 , 05170 , 05366 , 05427 , 05428 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06601 , 06602 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07322 , 07329 , 07331 , 07464 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08718 , 08725 , 08726 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11030 , 11123 , 11305 , 11306 , 11425 , 11448 , 12019 , 12020 , 12023 , 12024 , 12033 , 12034 , 12041 , 12042 , 12171 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12315 , 12325 , 12333 , 12337 , 12338 , 12339 , 12341 , 12345 , 12347 , 12348 , 12351 , 12358 , 12359 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12381 , 12383 , 12384 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13005 , 13009 , 13011 , 13015 , 13016 , 13021 , 13023 , 13030 , 13031 , 13045 , 13071 , 13105 , 13147 , 13151 , 13161 , 13167 , 13179 , 13185 , 13187 , 13188 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 13503 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 14813 , 14814 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15035 , 15036 , 15047 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15233 , 15279 , 15621 , 16731 , 16732 , 17035 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 19251 , 19252 , 19571 , 19572 , 19607 , 19611 , 20910 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22387 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22629 , 22912 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31152 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36815 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36819 , 36820 , 36821 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36826 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36830 , 36831 , 36832 , 36833 , 36834 , 36835 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37813 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37817 , 37818 , 37819 , 37820 , 37821 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37826 , 37827 , 37828 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37832 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37839 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37848 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

How to Check Cancelled Trains List?

Travelers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To get started, browse to the website and click on the list icon in the top left corner. Then, a drop-down menu with a variety of options will appear. Select Exceptional trains, which will lead to another set of options including trains that have been postponed, diverted, delayed, and more.

Any reservations made for train travellers will be instantly cancelled on the IRCTC website, and the compensation process will begin immediately in the users' accounts. Every day, Indian Railways suspends the operation of its trains due to a variety of reasons, such as the need for maintenance, natural calamities, and even train derailments.