PM Modi to Flag-Off Vande Bharat Express on Mumbai-Solapur, Shirdi route Tomorrow; Check Route, Travel Time

Vande Bharat Express is to be flagged off on two new routes in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10. The new rakes of the sem-high speed train have reached Mumbai to be operated on Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes. It is to be noted that these will be the ninth and tenth of these special trains to be operated in India on the aforementioned routes. Prior to that, the trains are already operational on eight routes across India covering multiple states.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat: Route, Timing

The Vande Bharat express on the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi route will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will pass through Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Road stations to reach Sainagar Shirdi. The distance to Sainagar Shirdi will be covered by the India-made semi-high-speed train for around 6 hours. The train will Depart from Mumbai at 6:20 hrs to reach the last station by 11:40 hrs.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat: Route, Timing

The train on the Mumbai Solapur route will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will pass through Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi to reach Solapur. The train will take around 3 hours to complete its journey from CSMT to Pune and around 5 hours and 30 minutes to Solapur. The departure time for the train on this route will be 16:05 hrs to arrive in Solapur at 22:30 hrs

Vande Bharat Express: Speed, Features

Vande Bharat Express is a 16-coach, semi-high-speed train set that was designed in India. The train offers enhanced riding comfort for passengers and accelerates to 160 kmph in under 140 seconds.

Every coach on the train is equipped with passenger information and a multimedia system, and the train has a control management system for controlling the air conditioning. It also has bio-vacuum toilets that resemble those found on aeroplanes, as well as touch-free sliding doors within coaches and automated plug doors with sliding steps. A train collision prevention system called "kavach" is also installed on the train.