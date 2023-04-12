Jab We Met: Two Vande Bharat Express Trains Cross Each Other At High Speed, Railway Minister Shares Video

The Indian Railways is fast moving towards adopting a semi-high speed rail network across the country, by launching a series of Vande Bharat Express trains on various routes. Till date, 13 Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched, while the 14th Vande Bharat train will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will run on Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer section. The India-made Vande Bharat Express trains have become a symbol of pride not only for the Indian Railways, but also for the country as a whole, a reason why each route is inaugurated by PM Modi himself.

Recently, he inaugurated the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, which will run between the Rani Kamplapati station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi. On its inaugural run on April 1, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express breached its top speed on 160 kmph, becoming the fastest running train in India. The train achieved the record on Agra-Delhi section of the Indian Railways.

Within days of the Bhopal-New Delhi train achieving a speed record, another video of the Vande Bharat Express is gaining praise from the social media users. The video shared by the Railway Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shows two Vande Bharat Express crossing each other. This is for the first time two Vande Bharat trains have been caught crossing each other.

The limited number of trains is the reason why we don't see many Vande Bharat trains crossing each other. Sharing the video on Twitter, Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Jab We Met! #VandeBharat meets Vande Bharat." As seen in the video, the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express were seen crossing each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express as the 13th semi-high speed train in India and also the second Vande Bharat train to run from the Chennai Railway Station.

A few passengers on one of the trains were spotted making a video of the two Vande Bharat Express passing each other, and the same was shared by the Railway Minister.