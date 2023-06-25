topStoriesenglish2626903
Kerala Man Shuts Himself Inside Vande Bharat Express Washroom, Forcefully Taken Out

As per RPF, the passenger deliberately did not come out of the washroom of the Vande Bharat Express when the train stopped at Kannur and Kozhikode stations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a weird turn of events aboard the Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, a man boarded the train from the northern Kasaragod district of Kerala and then shut himself inside one of its washrooms refusing to come out from there, Railway officials said.

He was brought out only after the train reached Shornur railway station here after breaking open the washroom door, officials said.

Dressed in a red striped t-shirt, the man looked scared when he was taken out of the washroom, according to visuals of the incident shown on TV channels.

The visuals later showed him being questioned by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials on the station platform.

Railway officials said that initially the man claimed he was from Maharashtra and was speaking in Hindi, but later he said that he was from Kasaragod and therefore, his identity was yet to be ascertained.

The man did not have a ticket either, they added.

He also told the RPF that someone was after him and while trying to run away from them he got into the washroom and shut himself inside it, the officials said.

They also said that he deliberately did not come out of the washroom despite repeated directions of RPF and other officials when the train stopped at Kannur and Kozhikode stations.

