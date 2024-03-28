Northern Railway Announces Special Trains Between Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal

Northern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal to facilitate rail passengers and manage the additional rush. After the Holi break, a large number of passengers are travelling back to their places. This special train will help to reduce the rush. The special train service, numbered 05119/05120, will run on specific dates to accommodate the travel needs of passengers.

Here are the details of the Chhapra-Anand Vihar T. special train:

Train Number: 05119/05120 Chhapra-Anand Vihar T. Special (02 Trips)

Dates of Operation:

05119 Chhapra to Anand Vihar T. on 29th March 2024

05120 Anand Vihar T. to Chhapra on 30th March 2024

Schedule:

General Coaches, Sleeper Coaches, and AC Coaches will be available for passengers.

Unreserved Special trains

Additionally, Northern Railway is operating Unreserved Special trains between Anand Vihar T. – Gaya and New Delhi – Darbhanga to accommodate the extra rush of passengers. The details of these Special trains are as follows:

1. Train Number 04074: Anand Vihar T. – Gaya Unreserved Superfast Special Express (One Way) on 29.03.2024.

Departure from Anand Vihar T. (ANVT) at 19:20.

Stops at Kanpur Central (CNB) from 01:30 to 01:40, Prayagraj Jn. (PRYJ) from 04:40 to 04:45, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn (DDU) from 07:15 to 07:25, Bhabua Road (BBU) from 08:25 to 08:27, Sasaram (SSM) at 09:27 to 09:29, Dehri-On-Son (DOS) at 10:00 to 10:02, and reaches Gaya (GAYA) at 12:00.

2. Train Number 04078: New Delhi – Darbhanga Unreserved Special Express Train (One Way) on 29.03.2024.

Departure from New Delhi (NDLS) at 19:20.

Stops at Moradabad (MB) from 22:45 to 22:53, Bareilly (NR) (BE) from 00:16 to 00:18, Lucknow (LKO) from 03:40 to 03:50, Gorakhpur Jn (GKP) from 09:00 to 09:15, Narkatiaganj (NKE) from 13:30 to 13:35, Raxaul (RXL) from 14:35 to 14:40, and reaches Sitamarhi (SMI) at 16:20.

These train services aim to provide convenient travel options for passengers between Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal, catering to the increasing demand during this period. Passengers are advised to check the schedule and make necessary arrangements for their journey.