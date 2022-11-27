Telangana CM to lay foundation stone for airport express metro on THIS day

To increase connectivity in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the airport express metro on December 9. The project will be 31 km long and will start from Mindspace junction to Shamshabad airport. This airport express metro rail project will cost around Rs 6,250 crores and is expected to be completed within the next three years. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets on the upcoming airport express metro. He took to Twitter and stated that Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the metro corridor from Rayadurgam Metro Terminal at MindSpace Junction to Shamshabad International Airport.

"Hyderabad is Forging Ahead Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on December 9. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 Cr," his another tweet read. The airport express Metro is a Telangana government-funded project and would be completed in three years, he said in another tweet.

“We have submitted DPR & been in discussions with the Central government for an additional 31-km city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 km,” he said.

The State government has already formed a special purpose vehicle- Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) which would be responsible for the development, construction, operations, and management of the airport Metro link.

The GMR group, operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, had earlier said the group would invest about 10 percent of the total cost of the metro rail link project being proposed by the Telangana government for connectivity to the aerodrome from various parts of the city.

(With inputs from PTI)